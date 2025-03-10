Chadwick Lawrence advises on seven-figure sale of occasion wear label Lavish Alice

Yorkshire-based law firm Chadwick Lawrence has advised on the sale of occasion wear label Lavish Alice, known for its A-list clientele including Gigi Hadid and actress Lindsay Lohan, to womenswear brand Club L London.

Chadwick Lawrence has provided trusted legal support to Manchester-based Lavish Alice for over a decade and the Corporate team led by Leanne Franks and Gaia Hinchliffe supported the label throughout the sale process.

The sale, completed on 28 February, will see Club L London take on the entirety of Lavish Alice’s operations, from intellectual property rights and inventory to website, social media accounts and customer data.

Lavish Alice will continue to operate as a standalone brand, retaining all current employees. Co-founders Lee Bloor and Matthew Newton, who launched the brand in 2013, will oversee the ownership transition before stepping down from their roles.

Gaia Hinchliffe (l) and Leanne Franks (r) of Chadwick Lawrence Solicitors

Leanne Franks, partner for the Corporate & Commercial team at Chadwick Lawrence, said: “We are delighted to have advised Lee Bloor and Matthew Newton on the successful sale of Lavish Alice. Having been their trusted legal advisors for over a decade, it has been a privilege to support them throughout their journey – from growth and expansion to this significant milestone.

“We wish them every success in their future ventures and look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive under its new ownership.”

Lee Bloor and Matthew Newton, Founders of Lavish Alice, added: “Chadwick Lawrence has been an invaluable legal partner to Lavish Alice for over a decade, providing expert support across intellectual property registration, on-site customer terms, and more.

