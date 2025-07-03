Chadwick Lawrence awards four new training contracts

Leading Yorkshire law firm Chadwick Lawrence has awarded training contracts to four candidates, as it continues to champion future legal talent from the local area.

Christian Licerdale has been awarded an 18-month training contract at Chadwick Lawrence working across the firm’s corporate and commercial and litigation departments.

Christian studied for both his LLB law with finance and LLM legal practice course (LPC) at Leeds Beckett University, graduating from his LLM in 2023. During his studies, Christian joined Chadwick Lawrence’s corporate and commercial department in Leeds as their administrator in January 2023. He was promoted to the role of paralegal in February 2024 and is now on the path to being a trainee solicitor.

Lisa Lowe has been awarded a training contract in wills and probate, in the Chadwick Lawrence family team. Lisa has been working at the firm’s Huddersfield office since May 2021, first as a conveyancing administration assistant then as a wills and probate legal assistant since September 2022.

Chadwick Lawrence trainee promotions candidates

Megan Clarke joined the firm in April 2023 as a new business executive and progressed to a trainee conveyancing assistant in the home and property services department in April 2024. Following this, Megan was promoted to a fee-earner role as a remortgage caseworker in November 2024.

Hannah Evans progresses onto a training contract in the regulatory and crime department, based across Chadwick Lawrence’s Leeds and Halifax offices. Hannah will assist the team in all aspects of criminal and regulatory work.

Alongside studying for her LLB law degree at Leeds Beckett University, Hannah has worked as a trainee paralegal at Chadwick Lawrence, starting in September 2023. After graduating with a first-class honour in 2024, she is now studying a part-time LLM LPC at the same university while working at the firm.

Neil Wilson, managing partner, said: “We are delighted to have awarded four trainee promotions within Chadwick Lawrence this year, and I congratulate Christian, Hannah, Megan and Lisa on their respective contracts.

“As a firm, we are dedicated to investing in the future of legal talent from the local area, and these promotions are testament to the hard-working individuals that are emerging from Yorkshire universities. We look forward to seeing our trainee solicitors flourish across different areas of the firm!”