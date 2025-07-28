Chadwick Lawrence marks fifth year sponsoring local charity tag rugby event at Headingley Stadium

Yorkshire law firm Chadwick Lawrence has sponsored its fifth annual tag rugby event for charity Aspire Community Benefit Society at Headingley Stadium in partnership with Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

The firm has a longstanding relationship with Aspire, a charity which provides high-quality care and support services for people with learning disabilities in Leeds.

The event, which took place on Tuesday 22nd July, brought together nine teams of ten mixed-ability participants from across Leeds.

This included 25 colleagues from Chadwick Lawrence, with Leeds Rhinos mascot Ronnie the Rhino making an appearance to cheer competitors on.

Professional rugby league players, Riley Lumb and Alfie Edgell, were also on hand to present the winning team with medals.

Aspire is committed to enhancing quality of life for people with learning disabilities. Their services include respite care, a crisis service, and a supported living service which offers full-time supported living facilities. They also offer day services, allowing individuals living at home to engage in safe, healthy, and purposeful daytime activities such as the tag rugby event.

Chadwick Lawrence and Aspire have a shared commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals, and are connected via Sam Pawson, who is both a partner at Chadwick Lawrence, and a non-executive director at Aspire.

Sam said: “It was brilliant to sponsor this joyful and rewarding event for the fifth time, helping Aspire to continue their vital provision of care and support services to adults with learning disabilities.

“This event is one of our favourites on the calendar at Chadwick Lawrence, and it was great to see so many people from the firm and wider local community joining together and enjoying themselves.”

The firm also has a longstanding relationship with Leeds Rhinos Foundation, having sponsored disabled rugby at the Foundation for 20 years. For the 2024/25 season, Chadwick Lawrence sponsored both the Physical and Learning Disability Rugby League, and two players, including the firm’s Head of IT Dan Bell – covering the costs of equipment, travel, kit and coaches.