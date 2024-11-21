Chadwick Lawrence Solicitors marks two decades of employment law success with team expansion

Yorkshire-based solicitors firm Chadwick Lawrence is marking the 20th anniversary of its employment law offering, BoxHR, with new appointments to the team.

The retainer service was officially launched in 2004 and has since grown to become the backbone of Chadwick Lawrence’s employment law offering, becoming one of the largest and most trusted HR support schemes in the region. Two decades ago, when BoxHR first launched, it revolutionised the HR support landscape for businesses by offering a retainer model with unlimited access to qualified employment law practitioners, providing cost certainty underpinned by legal expertise.

Serving approaching 250 clients annually, the BoxHR team dedicates the majority of its efforts to providing employment law and HR advice to well-known businesses both across Yorkshire and nationally, and still works with their first client, engineering tooling suppliers, Cutwel. The team has also provided significant pro bono work for charitable organisations.

The firm is pursuing further growth as it enters its third decade and has appointed University of Oxford graduate, Madeleine Partland as paralegal, and Leeds Beckett business graduate, Ellie Jones, as customer relationship co-ordinator for employment. The new appointments support the employment law division in its development plan, taking the team headcount to 12.

Sam Pawson, head of employment law at the firm said: “Reaching our 20-year anniversary is a milestone we are incredibly proud of. BoxHR’s longevity and 90% customer retention rate is built on our pioneering retainer model, offering clients unlimited and cost-effective access to qualified legal practitioners —a model that remains as relevant today as it was 20 years ago.

“This approach, combined with a deep understanding of client needs, has helped us to become a trusted partner for businesses across a wide range of industries from manufacturing to professional sport.

“Our new hires mark an exciting chapter for BoxHR as we continue to grow and innovate. Ellie and Madeleine will not only bring fresh perspectives and energy to our team but will also be pivotal in strengthening client relationships and ensuring we stay ahead of industry changes.”

Adam Gillard, CEO at Cutwel, the first BoxHR client said: “Cutwel has been an employment law retainer client for 20 years. Through that time the business has experienced exceptional change and growth, and Chadwick Lawrence has kept pace with our developing needs. From advising the previous family owners on employee issues and exits - a service which remains invaluable - to forward planning advice for ensuring the business remains ahead of changes in employment law.”

The BoxHR team’s expertise spans a wide range of employment law and HR services, from managing day-to-day operational challenges to developing and delivering proactive HR strategies.

The team has significant plans for further expansion in the next 12 months as it targets growth and expansion of its client base.

Chadwick Lawrence employs over 210 people and has eight offices across West Yorkshire.