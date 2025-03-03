Chadwick Lawrence strengthens Litigation, Resolution and Recovery team with trio of new appointments

Leading Yorkshire law firm Chadwick Lawrence has announced the appointment of three new legal professionals to its Litigation, Resolution and Recovery team.

The hires – Natasha Wright, Katie Smith, and Trent van Sittert – join as the firm looks to build on its continued success and enter its next phase of growth.

Natasha Wright joins as an associate solicitor, bringing with her a specialist focus on property disputes concerning both residential and commercial properties and will be responsible for managing her own caseload.

Prior to joining Chadwick Lawrence, Natasha qualified as a solicitor in April 2020, having completed her Business Law degree at Sheffield Hallam University and the Legal Practice Course and Masters in Alternative Dispute Resolution at the University of Sheffield.

From left, Trent van Sittert, Natasha Wright, Katie Smith and Dan Hirst of Chadwick Lawrence

Katie Smith has been appointed as a paralegal within the same department. In her role, Katie will be assisting with a range of tasks including drafting legal documents, preparing court bundles, and providing essential client support. Katie joins Chadwick Lawrence following a role as a legal assistant in a Leeds-based family law firm and recently completed her LPC LLM at the University of Law (Leeds) in 2023.

Trent van Sittert further strengthens the paralegal team within Litigation, Resolution and Recovery, bringing a particular focus to construction and property disputes. Trent’s responsibilities will include client liaison, case file management, legal research, and providing support to colleagues.

The new team recruits will work alongside the existing team to further enhance the firm's expertise and capabilities in this key area of law, taking the Litigation, Resolution and Recovery department’s headcount to 21.

The appointments come at a pivotal time for Chadwick Lawrence, which is on track to achieve a turnover in excess of £16 million this year and employs over 220 staff across Yorkshire.

Dan Hirst, partner, says: “The arrival of Natasha, Katie, and Trent marks an exciting new chapter for our Litigation, Resolution and Recovery team. Each brings a unique skillset that will significantly bolster the service we offer to our clients.