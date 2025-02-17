Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Impey visited the mechanical, electrical, and public health provider (MEP) and its in-house training partner, Building Futures Together (BFT), to learn more about its apprenticeship program during National Apprenticeship Week, which took place from 10 to 16 February.

His visit formed part of a bid to spotlight work being done by small and midsize employers and to gather insights from the business to share with policy makers.

Speaking at his visit, he said: “I set out at the start of this week with the aim to meet 100 small and midsize businesses and shine a light on the brilliant work these employers are doing with apprenticeships.

Anthony Impey, has hailed the “inspiring work” done by Leeds-based G&H.

“So, it’s great to be here in West Yorkshire today and see the inspiring work that G&H are doing to invest in the skills they need to drive the growth and productivity of their business.”

Mr Impey met with G&H representatives and apprentices at the firm’s head office, as well as having the chance to meet students at BFT.

Paul Churchill, development manager at G&H, and BFT, said: “Apprentices are essential to the sustainability of our business and the wider sector, especially in light of the current skills shortage in the construction industry.

"We pride ourselves on offering a comprehensive apprenticeship programme designed to attract top talent and provide young people with real-world experience.

“It’s an honour to host Anthony during National Apprenticeship Week and showcase how we’re creating pathways for the next generation into the construction industry. We hope it has provided an insight for policy makers.”

G&H launched its apprenticeship scheme in 1999 and provides NVQ Level Three, Four and Five for onsite operatives, design and Revit technicians, and senior leadership roles.

The firm is currently supporting 22 apprentices, while its training school facility delivered 1,645 vocational learning places between January and December 2024.

Community Interest Company BFT was co-founded in 2020 to help prevent young people from adding to the growing number becoming not in education, employment or training.

The company aims to provide young people, including students who are struggling with the curriculum in school or are missing from education, the opportunity to receive “hands-on learning” and a pathway into the construction sector.

The firm also aims to supports students by encouraging them to consider an alternative career options.