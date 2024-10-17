Change planning rules to stop NIMBYs blocking new housing developments, Leeds Building Society report argues

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report called The Case for Inclusive Planning which is authored by research group Public First argues that local authorities and developers should widen community consultation on developments if the country is to hit its housebuilding targets.

The report states: “A key issue is that the planning system is often dominated by vocal minorities who oppose new developments, often known as NIMBYs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These minorities tend to overshadow the needs and preferences of the wider community, many of whom are in favour of more housing. The current planning system places too much emphasis on these views, rather than ensuring that the perspectives of the entire community are fairly considered.

An aerial view of recently built and under construction homes at the Skelton Lake development on September 12, 2024 in Leeds (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"This imbalance prevents the level of housebuilding needed to meet demand.”

The paper added the current system in which planning applications are opened to consultation but requires people to proactively submit comments has led to a situation where “the majority of respondents are over 55, disproportionately affluent and disproportionately likely to be home owners”.

It argues that hearing from a more representative cross section of voices earlier in the planning process – rather than only those opposed to individual schemes once they are drawn up – will create a fairer system that reduces barriers to homeownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report highlights the success of the creation of a ‘citizens’ panel’ in Hutt City in New Zealand which proved to be “50 per cent more supportive of more housing than the traditional UK approach”.

The findings are based on data from a nationally representative survey and separate in-person research carried out in the marginal constituency of Earley and Woodley in Berkshire.

Tim Leunig, Public First director and a former Government economic adviser, said: “The problem with our planning system is not that everyone can have their say, but that those who have their say are held up as representing the wider community.

“Those campaigns are never representative. They are coalitions of the willing – or, to be more accurate, coalitions of the unwilling. They are typically older, richer, and much more likely to be well-housed. They do not speak for the whole of the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Fearon, Chief Executive of Leeds Building Society, said: “Building more homes, including affordable homes, is a crucial part of solving our national housing crisis.

“Not everyone gets a say in the current system, and opposition by a few to new housing developments can lead to schemes being delayed or reduced.

“This is about finding ways of unlocking unmet housing need and doing so in a way that builds cohesion rather than division by listening to a full range of local voices.”

Labour have proposed changes to the country’s National Planning Policy Framework, including upping a target for new homes to 370,000 per year from a previous 300,000. Local councils will need to provide five years of land supply and maintain a pipeline for development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad