Changes to Bradford city centre building now set to become cafe approved by council
The Silver Fox bar on the corner of Rawson Square and North Parade opened in 2019, but its opening is mainly restricted to Bradford City match days.
Last year an application to change the use of the building was submitted to Bradford Council.
The plans called for the upper two floors to be converted into two flats. But they also revealed the changes would also see the bar operate as an all day breakfast café during the day.
The application, by Haseeb Raja, had said: “The owner has identified a tenant who wishes to take over the ground floor during the day to operate an all-day breakfast cafe and wishes to develop the vacant upper floors through change of use to create two one-bedroom apartments.
“They are also seeking to carry out some previously uncompleted works to the facade of the property.
“The owners have secured new ground floor tenant who wish to relocate their all day breakfast cafe to this premises, as their existing site is set for demolition.
“It is proposed to retain the bar functions in the evenings.”
The plans were approved last month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.