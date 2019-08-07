Channel 4 ‘is set to boost the Leeds tech sector’

Thousands of digital and tech workers are set to converge on Leeds for this year’s Leeds Digital Jobs Fair 5.0.

The event is set to take place at the First Direct Arena on October 24 from 3.30pm.

The first event, staged in 2016, saw more than 1,300 eager digital and tech candidates and 33 exhibitors attend and the gatherings have become progressively larger in scale.

Last year’s event attracted 50 employers including Sky Betting and Gaming, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, NHS Digital, DWP Digital, Sky and the Royal Air Force.

Organised by Herd, the event will be sponsored by Leeds City Council, Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), Bruntwood SciTech and Fruition IT.

Herd founder Amy De-Balsi said she believed Leeds Digital Job Fair 5.0 is especially timely with Channel 4 having begun to recruit staff to work in its new national headquarters in the city.

Ms De-Balsi said: “Leeds Digital Job Fair 5.0 is the ideal place for developers, analysts, digital marketers, designers, data scientists and those seeking a career change to meet the North’s leading tech employers face to face.

“There will also be a series of seminars led in partnership with Hey! events, CV clinics by Fruition IT and workshops led by well-known figures in digital.

“Channel 4 is already making its presence felt in the city and its recruitment drive has added impetus to the Leeds digital and tech sector which continues to blaze a trail.

“We are limited to 50 exhibitor slots. I encourage employers to sign up early and the team at Herd will endeavour to meet your needs.”

Cllr James Lewis, Leeds City Council’s Executive Member for Resource and Sustainability, said: “Leeds has a thriving and ever-growing digital and tech industry, and we are really looking forward to this year’s Digital Job Fair 5.0 opening at the First Direct Arena in October.

“This is a wonderful chance for anyone with an interest in pursuing a career in the digital and tech sector to find out more about the opportunities that are available with a range of leading and high-profile employers.”

Roger Marsh, Chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and NP11, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Leeds Digital Job Fair 2019 and be part of an event that highlights the vast range of digital roles, skills and businesses in Leeds City Region.

“With the region’s digital sector contributing 6.5 billion to the City Region economy and employing 102,000 people, digital and tech is both a major strength and growth opportunity.

“As a region we have strengths in digital creativity, corporate tech solutions, fintech, medtech, robotics and data analytics, and with the arrival of Channel 4 the opportunities for careers starters, changers and returners are greater than ever before.”

Phil Kemp, CEO, Bruntwood SciTech, said: “We are proud to support Leeds Digital Job Fair 5.0.

“The event has a well-established reputation for bringing the best digital and tech talent together under one roof, which is exactly aligned to what we’re doing with the creation of our tech cluster at Platform.

“It’s already home to more than 80 of the city’s most innovative digital and tech businesses and the Digital Jobs Fair will be crucial in helping us to attract more innovators to the city.

“Leeds City Region is developing the future economy around digital, meaning tech start-ups no longer have to go to London to flourish.

“Working with a broad range of partners from across the city including universities, professional service providers and corporate tech teams, we’re making rapid progress in helping to grow the tech community in Leeds.”

Employers interested in exhibiting at Leeds Digital Job Fair 5.0 or individuals wanting to attend should visit www.herd.careers