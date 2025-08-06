Channel 4 opens applications for its Content Creatives training programme

Channel 4 has opened up applications for its Content Creatives programme, offering at least ten young people from underrepresented backgrounds in the North of England the chance to kickstart their career in the creative digital industries.

As part of a fully paid 16-week scheme, trainees will take part in four weeks of bespoke training and a ten-week work placement with one of Channel 4’s creative agency partners in Leeds or Manchester, or Channel 4’s Leeds-based digital content studio, 4Studio. Trainees will also spend one day a week in additional training while on placement.

The training, led by social enterprise SharpFutures, will see the cohort learn about production techniques, storytelling and pitching, before they develop their creative and technical skills during on-the-job learning in their placements.

Marking the programme’s fifth anniversary since its pilot in 2021, this year, the course has been structured to include a new week of dedicated employability training at the end of the scheme, helping equip trainees with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in the workplace.

Last year's Content Creatives Graduates.

Daniel Gbolagun, who completed the scheme last year, said: "Being part of the Content Creatives scheme was genuinely life-changing and one of the biggest milestones in my career so far. It helped me grow both personally and professionally, giving me real industry experience along with valuable insights and skills. I was constantly inspired by the people I met throughout the scheme, and building those connections has been one of the most important parts of my journey in this industry.”

Fellow Content Creatives Alumni, Ayesha Fateh, added: “Through the scheme, I was able to learn many new and invaluable skills such as producing a podcast, crafting the perfect pitch, video editing to fit a specific brief and more. I also learnt how to efficiently work in a team, as well as presentation skills, interpretive skills, and networking. I loved my time on the scheme, and was very fortunate to have been hired by Finn, the company I was on placement with.”

The Content Creatives programme is part of 4Skills, Channel 4’s nationwide training and development strategy. It has a particular focus on providing opportunities for people from diverse and disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds to enter the broadcast and wider creative industries.

Charlotte Michael, Senior Portfolio Lead, Nations & Regions at Channel 4, said: "Nearly one hundred people have participated in the Content Creatives programme so far, and we're delighted to once again open up the opportunity for young creatives to get into the industry. Many trainees have secured entry-level roles across the North as a direct result of the programme, and as we continue to bolster employability skills, we hope to open doors for even more."

The scheme is made possible by Leeds and Manchester-based creative partners also committed to supporting and nurturing talent. This year’s partners include Social, Finn Comms, Red Bricks Media, Multitude Media, Tangerine and Brawl.

Will Wood, CEO of Multitude Media, said, “the 4Skills programme is a fantastic pipeline helping to level the playing field and we're delighted to support it by hosting a trainee.”, while Chris Weston, Creative Director at Finn, said, “it’s a brilliant initiative that opens the door to creative careers for people who might not otherwise get the chance, and that matters.”

Lee Stanley, SharpFutures CEO, added: “We are very excited to be working with Channel 4 again to deliver the skills training for Content Creatives 2025. Supporting new talent from diverse backgrounds to build a career in the creative industries is the key focus of what SharpFutures do so we are looking forward to working with this year’s cohort team to achieve more successful outcomes.”

The Content Creatives scheme is open to anybody over the age of 18 currently living in Yorkshire or Greater Manchester, or able to commute.