Channel 4 promotes man who played 'significant role' in broadcaster's move to Leeds

Channel 4’s CEO Alex Mahon has today announced that Jonathan Allan has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) after playing a "significant role" in bringing the station to Yorkshire.

His promotion is part of a restructured leadership team which brings together "all the key operational functions" into a newly expanded office.

Channel 4 will move into the Majestic.

In the new role, Mr Allan – who is currently Chief Commercial Officer – will oversee a number of departments including: All 4, Communications & Corporate Affairs, Consumer & Strategy, Content Management, Finance, HR, Nations & Regions and Technology.

Keith Underwood, the current COO, has "decided to take this moment to pursue new opportunities" and will leave Channel 4 at the end of January, says the station.

Ms Mahon said: “Jonathan has played a significant role leading 4 All the UK and our move to Leeds, Bristol and Glasgow in addition to eight years driving record commercial success for Channel 4.

"As I organise our executive team even more closely behind the delivery of our strategy, I’m delighted to be able to bring together our key operational departments under his leadership in this larger office of the COO.

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon.

“Keith has made a huge contribution to the success of Channel 4 over the past 10 years and I’d like to wish him all the best for whatever new challenge he decides to take on next. I’d also like to thank Sarah Rose for the important role she has played in so many different areas of Channel 4’s business and I’m pleased to be continuing to work with her on our strategic partnerships strategy this year.”

Channel 4 has now officially launched in Leeds and is due to move into the former Majestic nightclub over the coming months.

The opening is part of a wider growth in the film and television industry across the city and Yorkshire.