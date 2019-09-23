Channel 4 reveal multi-million pound investment in The Meatless Farm Co

Channel 4 has announced a seven figure investment into The Meatless Farm Co in Leeds.

The broadvaster is drawing on its Commercial Growth Fund for the partnership that will see the broadcaster take equity in the British company in exchange for commercial airtime.

Meatless Farm Co

Started by Morten Toft Bech in 2016, the company has created a range of meat alternatives using plant proteins and has secured listings including Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Whole Foods Market Stores across the USA.

The investment will see The Meatless Farm Co’s brand-new TV advertising campaign initially run regionally across Channel 4’s main channel and streaming service, All 4. The newly launched campaign showcases the company’s taste and texture credentials with a series of delicious plant-based meals, perfect for families and friends. The Meatless Farm Co’s TV advertising campaign follows significant marketing investment as the brand continues to grow in a global market predicted to reach $27.9bn by 2025.

Morten Toft Bech, Founder of The Meatless Farm Co, comments: “Our mission is to make it easy for people to reduce their red meat consumption by switching to plant-based meat alternatives. Making the swap, even if it’s just once a week, can make a huge difference to our planet – it’s the equivalent of taking 16 million cars off the road. To help people swap, we offer a range that allows you to enjoy your favourite meals without sacrificing on texture or taste. Channel 4 has always been at the forefront of social change and this investment is a pivotal moment in The Meatless Farm Co’s journey. Channel 4’s audience, and environmental and ethical values align strongly with ours and we are very much looking forward to the future.”

Vinay Solanki, Head of Commercial Growth Fund at Channel 4, said: “This is an exciting investment for Channel 4 as we extend our Commercial Growth Fund investment portfolio into a new sector and support an innovative Leeds-based company with an impressive entrepreneurial management team. The plant-based market is a huge growth area as people, particularly young people, are increasingly seeking plant-based alternatives to meat. The Meatless Farm Co’s innovation and sustainability credentials are inspiring, and we hope that through advertising across our channel portfolio and reaching our valuable core 16-34 audience, we’ll help support their impact and growth journey.”

Celebrations as Channel 4 confirm move to Leeds

The investment in The Meatless Farm Co, a local Yorkshire business, comes as the broadcaster is soon to launch its new National HQ in Leeds. Increasingly more companies are expanding investment outside of London.

Toft Bech finishes: “The Northern powerhouse is fuelling some of the most innovative and forward-thinking companies in the country, not to mention our demand for plant-based eating. This investment isn’t just great news for us and Channel 4 but for Leeds too.”