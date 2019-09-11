Channel 4 to host workshops and networking event for young people in Leeds

Young people can learn how to start a career in the media industry when Channel 4 hosts workshops and discussions in Leeds.

The broadcaster's New Material scheme is a new events series for 16 to 25-year-olds with an interest in media and storytelling, but are who not sure what opportunities are available to them.

A Channel 4 ident logo in front of Leeds's Corn Exchange.

-> Channel 4 kicks off recruitment drive for move to Leeds - here are the jobs on offer

Billed as "more than just a careers fair," the session on Saturday October 19 aims to give people all the information they need to learn about what the media industry is and what it actually involves.

The event at Lambert's Yard in Lower Brunswick Street, for which Channel 4 has teamed up with youth marketing agency Livity, is described as "place where you can develop the right skills needed to kickstart your career, figure out which job roles suit you and hear it first from the young people already smashing it in the industry".

It will comprise a mix of panel discussions featuring local young people and "the Channel 4 stars behind the camera", interactive workshops, networking sessions and live performances.

Attendees will also be introduced to Channel 4’s apprenticeships, work experience, training and talent schemes, aimed at young people with little to no experience through to those with graduate degrees.

Registration is free and visitors do not need to have a background in media to attend.

The events are now open for registration, click on the city you are interested in attending below to register.

Other sessions will take place in Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow and Derry and Bristol between this month and November.

Channel 4 has previously announced that it will open a new national headquarters in Leeds, and it is hoped staff will be in place by 2020.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/4talent-x-livity-presents-new-material-leeds-tickets-62485563001