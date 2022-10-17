Channel 4 becomes a minority shareholder in Warp, which plans to use the investment to increase its focus on premium returnable drama, building on its relationships with multiple UK and US-based broadcasters and streamers.

Caroline Murphy, Head of Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund, said: “Warp Films has consistently produced outstanding and acclaimed content over the years and it’s hugely exciting to see the company looking to build on this by expanding further into returnable high-end drama.

“We’re thrilled Warp has joined the Indie Growth Fund at such a key moment in the company’s development. This is an investment which brings something different to the IGF portfolio and represents a broadening of the scope of the fund.”

Shane Meadows centre, with the cast of This Is England.

Since founder, Mark Herbert, produced its first short film with backing from Film 4 in 2002, the company has gone on to produce 26 feature films and eight TV series that have garnered 36 BAFTA and 56 BIFA nominations (winning 18 and 14 respectively), amongst many other awards both in the UK and internationally.

Warp is known for working with an array of talent including Shane Meadows, Chris Morris, Idris Elba and Stephen Graham.

Niall Shamma, Warp Films COO, said ‘we recognise there is a huge opportunity to grow the company both in terms of the budget size and the quantity of productions.

"This scaling up requires capital, but we also want a partner that allows us to stay true to our ethos.

“We want to create a legacy, both in terms of our productions but also in terms of a tangible economic benefit to the region.”