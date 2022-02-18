Sinead Rocks, managing director of nations and regions at Channel 4’s new headquarters in Leeds, said it was launching a ‘programme of activity’ across the north to connect with local communities as well as commissioning a number of new programmes which are ‘rooted’ in the region.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, she said: “It’s been a strange couple of years. Just a few months after we landed here, the pandemic hit so we’re looking at different ways to mark the fact that Leeds is the home of our new national headquarters.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Covid prevented us from making too much noise about it at the time so we’ll continually look to ways to celebrate the fact that we’re here and we want to be part of the community.”

Channel 4 has commissioned a new artwork by acclaimed artist Martin Firrell which will celebrate the people of Leeds and Bradford, entitled Out of the Ordinary (in Bradford and Leeds)

Channel 4 employs 300 people based in Leeds, including commissioners, its head of drama, finance teams as well as its digital content team at 4Studio.

Leeds is also the home of Steph’s Packed Lunch - a live daily show filmed at Leeds Dock on Monday to Friday.

Ms Rocks said: “That’s a massive commitment but it’s brought jobs and business and money to the area that just wasn’t there before so it’s been a really good move for us.”

She added: “The reason we moved out of London was because we wanted to be more representative of the UK as a whole.

“Having key creative decision makers in Leeds means we’re just starting to tell different stories. There are some exciting new commissions that haven’t yet been announced but are very much rooted in this part of the world.”

In addition, Channel 4 has commissioned a new artwork by acclaimed artist Martin Firrell which will celebrate the people of Leeds and Bradford.

Entitled Out of the Ordinary (in Bradford and Leeds), the project will feature the stories of people who live or work in Bradford and Leeds, the new home of Channel 4’s National HQ.

Mr Firrell is asking people who live or work in either city to help create the artwork and share submissions outlining what makes them and their lives unique and extraordinary.

His speciality is showing art in public places, which he says makes art “A powerful force for good that should be a joyous expression of our shared humanity.”

Ms Rocks said: “Here at Channel 4 we celebrate difference and creativity, and we are not afraid to take risks as well as to champion unheard voices. Our approach fits perfectly with Martin’s work, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he creates.”

“Our gorgeous office in Leeds is our biggest base outside London and will act as launch pad for a whole programme of activity right across the North. This project with Martin is just the start.”

Mr Firrell will record a series of short clips which he will build into a final mosaic of films Out of the Ordinary (in Bradford and Leeds) which will pay tribute to the cities that have welcomed the broadcaster to Yorkshire. He wants people to describe what is extraordinary in their everyday lives.

He said: “I am fascinated by people’s stories, and just about everyone has something remarkable about them if they just take the time to think about it.”

Mr Firrell will choose his favourite clips from people’s submissions and work them into a final, filmed piece of art, which will be shown later in the year.

Contributors must be over 18 and either live or work in Bradford or Leeds.

They must describe in one sentence what is out of the ordinary about their daily life and if possible, send in a picture too. The deadline for contributions is April 15. Full details can be found at martinfirrell.com.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 is waiting for the result of the Government’s consultation last year on whether it should move into private hands.

The Government has raised concerns for its survival in the streaming era but Channel 4 said there is no evidence that privatisation would be beneficial to audiences and the economy - and “may indeed cause them harm”.