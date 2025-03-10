Charities unite to raise an incredible £27,300 at Sparkling Ladies' Lunch

This achievement highlights the power of collaboration between two Hull-based charities, as well as the generosity of local businesses and individuals.

The event, held at The DoubleTree by Hilton Hull on the eve of International Women’s Day, featured a star-studded lineup and marked a first for Hull, with Hugh Rice Jewellers dazzling attendees through their exclusive diamond giveaway.

The lucky winner, Sarah Inglis from 360 Accountants, walked away with a stunning diamond worth £3,995, thanks to Main Sponsors, Hugh Rice Jewellers.

Danielle Rice from Hugh Rice Jewellers said: “It was fantastic to be a part of this joint Ladies' Lunch. We have loved bringing that extra sparkle to the event and seeing the generosity of so many people coming together to support such important causes.”

As long-time supporters of The HEY Smile Foundation and, more recently, the Sailors' Children’s Society, we saw this as the perfect opportunity to unite our fundraising efforts with showcasing Hugh Rice Jewellers. As a family business, our values align with their commitment to supporting local communities, and we deeply admire their passion.”

The afternoon was hosted by BBC presenter Gemma Dawson. Andrea McLean, a British broadcaster and author, delivered an inspiring keynote speech, and Caroline Hawley from BBC’s Bargain Hunt led the charity auction, which was a huge success.

Natasha Barley, CEO of the Sailors’ Children’s Society, reflected on the event’s success: “This year’s Ladies' Lunch has become a shining example of how two charities can come together to achieve something truly impactful.

"The funds raised will go directly to supporting families in crisis, helping them to rebuild their lives and secure brighter futures. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to this fantastic day.”

The event was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors, with Hugh Rice Jewellers as the Main Sponsor and Gosschalks, Prestige Recruitment, Hinks Insurance, and The Golden Thread as Associate sponsors, alongside contributions from local businesses who donated once-in-a-lifetime auction prizes.

Tessa Wray, Head of Partnerships at HEY Smile Foundation, added: “Ladies' Lunch is quickly becoming one of the standout business events of the year and it’s an honour to work alongside the Sailors’ Children’s Society to create such a memorable occasion.

"We are extremely grateful for the support received by so many incredible businesses and individuals who supported this year’s event. We simply cannot put on fundraising events like Ladies' Lunch without the generosity of our wonderful business community.

"Their donations of time, resources, prizes, and funds significantly reduced our costs and maximised our fundraising, which will enable us to support even more local projects, helping to make a real difference across our region.”The funds raised will support numerous local projects, helping to make a real difference across our region.”

Now firmly established as an annual event with nearly 500 guests, a huge increase from last year’s inaugural event, planning is already underway for 2026 to deliver another unforgettable and impactful occasion.

1 . Contributed Sarah Inglis winning the diamond giveaway with Hugh Rice Jewellers Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Caroline Hawley leading the Charity Auction Photo: Submitted Photo Sales