Wealth management and professional services group Evelyn Partners has announced that it has acquired Leathers LLP, an established firm of Chartered Accountants and tax specialists with offices in Newcastle and Harrogate.

Leathers was founded in 1990 by Michael Leather, with a focus on advising high net worth individuals, families, and business owners.

Andrew Wilkes, chief professional services director of Evelyn Partners, said: “We are delighted to have acquired Leathers LLP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Michael Leather has built a highly respected firm with a great client base and one which is a very complementary fit with Evelyn Partners both in terms of expertise and culture.

Andrew Wilkes, chief professional services director of Evelyn Partners

“Strategically this acquisition will further develop our professional services presence in the North of England, supporting our ambition of being able to provide our range of professional services to private clients and businesses right across the UK.

Michael Leather, senior partner and founder of Leathers LLP, said: “Forward planning, client service and development of the team have been at the forefront of our success, but in a changing environment, it is time for the business to gear up, extend the resources available to clients and to further develop the client service offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad