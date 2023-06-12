All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Chatsworth launches new shepherd’s huts just a few minutes away from Peak District walks, rides and landmarks

Chatsworth is offering a new location to stay on the estate with its launch of five luxury shepherd’s huts near Peak District walks, rides and landmarks.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST

Nestled in a private hamlet in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the shepherd’s huts are just moments away from the famous Peak District walks and offers an idyllic and secluded base for walkers, cyclists and nature enthusiasts.

Guests can prolong their experience with professional guided parkland walks, garden insight tours and creative courses at Chatsworth, two miles away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each shepherd’s hut provides space for two to four guests to sleep, the five huts have been carefully designed to reflect their environment, bringing nature in with high quality natural materials, including ethically sourced oak. The handcrafted shepherd’s huts are fully insulated to be warm in winter and cool in summer.

Most Popular
External view of a shepherd's hut. (Pic credit: Chatsworth)External view of a shepherd's hut. (Pic credit: Chatsworth)
External view of a shepherd's hut. (Pic credit: Chatsworth)

Every hut has plenty of beds, including bunk beds in the four-person family hut, a log burning stove, fully-equipped bathroom, a mini kitchen with chef’s basics, outdoor furniture, Wi-Fi, and a welcome basket featuring locally-sourced milk, bread and other necessities.

Managing director of the Devonshire Hotels and Restaurants Group, Richard Palmer, said: “We’re delighted to launch our shepherd’s huts, offering a completely new way to enjoy Chatsworth. We know that spending time outdoors is something our visitors love, and now they can get even closer to nature whilst enjoying all the comfort they would expect.

“We hope the shepherd’s huts encourage more of our visitors to extend their stay and enjoy everything that Chatsworth and the Peak District have to offer - whether walking the Monsal Trail, discovering local producers and makers, visiting the house and garden, or exploring Chatsworth’s Stand Wood and Adventure Playground with family and friends.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can book a Chatsworth shepherd’s hut on the website with prices starting from £140 per night based on a minimum two-night stay.

Internal view of a shepherd's hut. (Pic credit: Chatsworth)Internal view of a shepherd's hut. (Pic credit: Chatsworth)
Internal view of a shepherd's hut. (Pic credit: Chatsworth)
Related topics:ChatsworthPeak DistrictMonsal Trail