Chatsworth is offering a new location to stay on the estate with its launch of five luxury shepherd’s huts near Peak District walks, rides and landmarks.

Nestled in a private hamlet in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the shepherd’s huts are just moments away from the famous Peak District walks and offers an idyllic and secluded base for walkers, cyclists and nature enthusiasts.

Guests can prolong their experience with professional guided parkland walks, garden insight tours and creative courses at Chatsworth, two miles away.

Each shepherd’s hut provides space for two to four guests to sleep, the five huts have been carefully designed to reflect their environment, bringing nature in with high quality natural materials, including ethically sourced oak. The handcrafted shepherd’s huts are fully insulated to be warm in winter and cool in summer.

External view of a shepherd's hut. (Pic credit: Chatsworth)

Every hut has plenty of beds, including bunk beds in the four-person family hut, a log burning stove, fully-equipped bathroom, a mini kitchen with chef’s basics, outdoor furniture, Wi-Fi, and a welcome basket featuring locally-sourced milk, bread and other necessities.

Managing director of the Devonshire Hotels and Restaurants Group, Richard Palmer, said: “We’re delighted to launch our shepherd’s huts, offering a completely new way to enjoy Chatsworth. We know that spending time outdoors is something our visitors love, and now they can get even closer to nature whilst enjoying all the comfort they would expect.

“We hope the shepherd’s huts encourage more of our visitors to extend their stay and enjoy everything that Chatsworth and the Peak District have to offer - whether walking the Monsal Trail, discovering local producers and makers, visiting the house and garden, or exploring Chatsworth’s Stand Wood and Adventure Playground with family and friends.”

You can book a Chatsworth shepherd’s hut on the website with prices starting from £140 per night based on a minimum two-night stay.