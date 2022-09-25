Rare opportunity to buy pasture land and barns ripe for conversion in Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty
An opportunity has come up to buy your own rural haven in one of the most sought after locations within the region.
In a plot covering more than 90 acres near Harrogate, it is in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
It has productive pasture and hill ground and there are also two stone traditional buildings, one of which may have potential for conversion to residential use, subject to gaining the necessary planning consent.
Read More
Most Popular
The first building, Coville House benefits from two traditional stone barns with the potential to convert and has in recent years had improvement works including re-roofing and re-pointing.
The second traditional building, named High Lathe, is made of stone and in a more isolated spot.
The land is set within a ring fence, comprises gently undulating productive pasture and hill ground, and is capable of supporting both cattle and sheep enterprises.
The package is being marketed by George F White for £740,000.