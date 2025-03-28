Chelsea FC owner considering bid for Yorkshire Post parent firm National World

Chelsea FC owner Todd Boehly’s investment vehicle is considering a deal to buy newspaper group National World.
By PA Media
Published 28th Mar 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 11:05 BST

The Scotsman and Yorkshire Post owner told shareholders on Friday that it received confirmation from Mr Boehly’s Eldridge Media Holdings business that it is “considering making a proposal” to acquire the entirety of the company.

It added: “To date no details of any such proposal has been received by the National World board, including as to its possible terms, timing or process for implementation.”

It comes only a week after shareholders at National World approved a £65.1m deal for it to be bought by major shareholder Media Concierge.

Chelsea FC owner Todd Boehly’s investment vehicle is considering a deal to buy newspaper group National World, which owns The Yorkshire Post and The Scotsman Photo:Jane Barlow/PA WireChelsea FC owner Todd Boehly’s investment vehicle is considering a deal to buy newspaper group National World, which owns The Yorkshire Post and The Scotsman Photo:Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The interest from Mr Boehly comes amid reports that the US businessman is still seeking to buy The Telegraph newspaper business and would combine this with National World.

Abu-Dhabi based RedBird IMI has been trying to sell the Telegraph Media Group business after its original takeover of the firm was blocked by UK legislators.

