Chelsea FC owner considering bid for Yorkshire Post parent firm National World
The Scotsman and Yorkshire Post owner told shareholders on Friday that it received confirmation from Mr Boehly’s Eldridge Media Holdings business that it is “considering making a proposal” to acquire the entirety of the company.
It added: “To date no details of any such proposal has been received by the National World board, including as to its possible terms, timing or process for implementation.”
It comes only a week after shareholders at National World approved a £65.1m deal for it to be bought by major shareholder Media Concierge.
The interest from Mr Boehly comes amid reports that the US businessman is still seeking to buy The Telegraph newspaper business and would combine this with National World.
Abu-Dhabi based RedBird IMI has been trying to sell the Telegraph Media Group business after its original takeover of the firm was blocked by UK legislators.
