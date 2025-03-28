Chelsea FC owner considering bid for Yorkshire Post parent firm National World

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotsman and Yorkshire Post owner told shareholders on Friday that it received confirmation from Mr Boehly’s Eldridge Media Holdings business that it is “considering making a proposal” to acquire the entirety of the company.

It added: “To date no details of any such proposal has been received by the National World board, including as to its possible terms, timing or process for implementation.”

It comes only a week after shareholders at National World approved a £65.1m deal for it to be bought by major shareholder Media Concierge.

Chelsea FC owner Todd Boehly’s investment vehicle is considering a deal to buy newspaper group National World, which owns The Yorkshire Post and The Scotsman Photo:Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The interest from Mr Boehly comes amid reports that the US businessman is still seeking to buy The Telegraph newspaper business and would combine this with National World.