Chief executive of Luminate retires after 40 years in education sector
He will continue in his role as Luminate’s Chief Executive until December and will support the transition of his successor.
Luminate Education Group’s members include Leeds City College, Leeds Conservatoire, Harrogate College and Keighley College.
John Toon, Luminate Education Group’s Chair of Governors, added: “He has raised expectations around innovation and excellence and has driven teams to exceed expectations, improving the financial and quality performance of all organisations he has worked for.”
An advert for the new CEO is out now and will close on May 5.
Mr Booth added: “I’m incredibly proud of everything we have achieved together at Luminate as a team of staff and leaders and together with all of our key partners.”
He said the group has had a profound impact on the communities it serves.
