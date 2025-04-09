Chief executive of Luminate retires after 40 years in education sector

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will continue in his role as Luminate’s Chief Executive until December and will support the transition of his successor.

Luminate Education Group’s members include Leeds City College, Leeds Conservatoire, Harrogate College and Keighley College.

John Toon, Luminate Education Group’s Chair of Governors, added: “He has raised expectations around innovation and excellence and has driven teams to exceed expectations, improving the financial and quality performance of all organisations he has worked for.”

Luminate Education Group’s chief executive Colin Booth OBE has announced his retirement. (Photo supplied by Luminate)

An advert for the new CEO is out now and will close on May 5.

Mr Booth added: “I’m incredibly proud of everything we have achieved together at Luminate as a team of staff and leaders and together with all of our key partners.”