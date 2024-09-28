Child Trust Funds: More than one million teenagers could be sitting on forgotten windfall worth thousands

Unfortunately, I’ve entered the realms of tardy teenagers who are keen to assert their personalities in class, so there are endless new ways for me to feel like I’ve fallen short on the parenting front. I know I’m not the only person going through this right now, so I apologise wholeheartedly for adding to the big list of things for parents to feel bad about. But there’s a chance you’ve made a mistake that could leave your child significantly worse off.

There’s a risk your child or grandchild could have an average of £2,212 lurking in a Child Trust Fund that you’ve overlooked entirely. It seems implausible, but there’s likely to be well over a million of these accounts that have gone astray, so it’s worth checking if one of them belongs to a child in your life.

If you know anyone who was born between 1 September 2002 and 1 January 2011, they would have qualified for one. Each child received a voucher worth £250 (or £500 for those from lower income families), which their parents could choose to put into a cash account, or an investment CTF.

Many teenagers may have Child Trust Funds with untouched savings.

If the parents didn’t make a choice, the government would put it into one for them. It would then top it up with another £250 (or £500) at the age of seven, and friends and family could also pay into the account.

There were 6.3 million CTFs opened over the years, but 1.8 million of them were opened by HMRC after parents didn’t make a choice. It means they may never have engaged with where the money was. Even if they did, if they moved house and didn’t update their details over the past 18 years, they may have lost touch with them.

These accounts have been gradually maturing for the past four years, and around a quarter of these matured accounts (671,000) haven’t been claimed. If this turns out to be typical across all age groups, 1.5 million of these accounts may have been forgotten.

This is particularly egregious because young people tend to be under so much financial pressure.

The HL Savings & Resilience Barometer shows that fewer than one in three of those aged 20-24 have enough emergency savings, while only around one in five have enough cash left at the end of the month to be resilient. Just over one in ten own their own home, and just over a quarter are on track with their pension savings. At this age, a £2,000 lump sum could close some alarming gaps in their finances. It could also give them a vital step along the way to financial independence.

To make matters worse, those on lower incomes and those whose parents weren’t financially engaged when they received their voucher – so never knew where it was invested – are the most likely to be completely in the dark. This group is also likely to need this money most.

Not enough is being done to reunite young adults with their cash. HMRC issued a statement this week suggesting parents and young adults try to track them down. However, it disappeared without a trace in the middle of the Labour Party Conference.

It also told a House of Commons committee it has a number of ongoing initiatives – including sending tax ambassadors into schools to explain the scheme, and including information about CTFs when they send 16-year-olds their NI numbers. However, speaking as someone with a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, neither of mine have spotted any attempts to contact them.

The best approach is for people who are engaged with their finances to wrack their brains for every child they know in this category, and talk to them or their parents about their Child Trust Fund.

If this is ringing alarm bells, and you realise you’ve lost track of your child’s CTF, you can track it down through the government website – as long as you have parental responsibility for the child. You need to sign into the Government Gateway, or sign up for an account. Then you can fill out a form with your child’s details, and they will let you know where this money is. Once the child reaches the age of 18, they can do this for themselves.

You might be reading this, safe in the knowledge that you know all about your child’s CTF. So apologies again, but even when parents are well aware of where their money is, they may be missing out.

During the tax year 2023/24, £286 million was paid into CTFs. It might feel like an easy option for putting away a nest egg for your kids: you already have the account, so you may as well make use of it. However, it has much less to offer than a Junior ISA, and you can now switch from one to the other.

The two accounts have the same tax benefits; the annual limit is the same; the money is still locked away until the age of 18; and it will belong to the child at that stage. However, the JISA has a number of advantages. If you’re keen to keep your money in cash, they tend to offer more competitive rates. If you’re in an investment CTF, chances are you will be paying over the odds in charges because stakeholder CTFs are essentially trackers capped at 1.5 per cent, whereas some JISAs are free and investment costs start from 0.04 per cent. JISAs also tend to have much more choice over where to invest, and some offer ready-made investment options too.

So as the new school year begins, this is at least something parents can get ahead of. It’s your chance to track down this money and make a positive decision about what to do with it. You then have until the child is 18 to help teach them vital money lessons, to ensure they make the most of this money.

Personally, I’m not holding out much hope for exceptional decision-making from my kids. However at least with this money behind them, if they make some poor choices at this stage, they have something to fall back on. Surely that’s better than leaving them to make mistakes without a safety net.

Downsizing dilemma

Our research shows that the older you are, the less likely you are to consider downsizing in retirement. Only 16 per cent of the over 55s say they’ll free up money by moving somewhere cheaper, compared to 25 per cent of those aged between 18-34.

On the face of it, it seems like an ideal way to plug a shortfall in your retirement income. You can use the profit to supplement your pension while reducing day to day living costs through living in a smaller place. However, the reality often proves different.