Children's charity Adoption Matters holds first fundraising fashion show

Yorkshire-based adoption charity and voluntary adoption agency, Adoption Matters, held its first charity Colours Fashion Show - and hailed the event as a "great success".

With more than 90 attendees, the event, which was organised in a bid to raise more funds to support many more adoptive families and adopted adults, was a great success with £1500 raised for the charity.

Lindsey Arrowsmith, who is a member of the charity's Centre for Fostering and Adoption Support service team, which supports many adoptive and fostering families across the North of England, was instrumental in helping bring the event to life and the local villagers of Goostrey together.

Lindsey commented:

‘"It was a pleasure and an honour to help organise the Colours Fashion Show - the village, as well as friends and family, came out in force and had a great night.

"The local community has been so generous in supporting our charity and I am so delighted with the total raised.

"All of the hard work and planning was so worth it as it allows us to provide so many more therapeutic services that we are so passionate about."

The fashion show itself received glowing reports from the attendees and local businesses in the area donated several items which were raffled off.

Lindsey (left), who was integral to the arrangement of this event, with her familY.

Local pub, The Space Invader, also provided a pop-up bar for the guests to enjoy and the owner, Chris Jennings, has also agreed to share a percentage of the profits made at the event with the children's charity.

Adoption Matters launched their new not-for-profit fostering service, Foster Care Matters, earlier in the year, offering fostering services across the North West and Stoke on Trent - Karen Palfreyman from Foster Care Matters attended on the night to raise awareness.

Annie O'Neill, Adoption Matters' Fundraising and Relationship Manager, commented:

"The event was fantastic! It was heart-warming to see so many people come together and have such a great evening while supporting a fantastic cause - we raised an excellent amount of money which will help us offer more support to our families.

Members of the Adoption Matters and Foster Care Matters team.

"A heartfelt thank you goes out to everybody who attended, the Colours team, all business and individuals who donated to our raffle and Chris from the Space Invader pub for all of their support, kindness and generosity."