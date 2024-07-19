Chris Burn of The Yorkshire Post praised for 'impressive breadth of reporting' as he receives Headlinemoney award

The Yorkshire Post has received one of the most prestigious awards for journalistic excellence.

Chris Burn, The Yorkshire Post’s Business and Features Editor, was voted the Local/Regional Journalist of the Year at the 2024 Headlinemoney Awards, which were held at The Brewery in the City of London to celebrate the best financial journalists in the UK. For the second year in a row, judges agreed Mr Burn should take home this trophy, praising him for an “impressive breadth of reporting” and his firm ability to “demonstrate solid reporting on topics that are of interest to local people”. “Brilliant writing,” remarked one judge. “These are all accessible human stories that bring financial topics to life.”

Also shortlisted in this category were Brian Donnelly, of The Herald Alistair Houghton, of BusinessLive at Reach, Emma Newlands, of The Scotsman, the freelance Peter Ranscombe, who was nominated for his work with Scottish Field, and Greg Wright of The Yorkshire Post

Speaking afterwards, Mr Burn said: “It was a real honour and a lovely surprise to win this award for a second time after being shortlisted alongside some brilliant journalists, including my Yorkshire Post colleague Greg Wright.

For the second year in a row, judges agreed Chris Burn of The Yorkshire Post (pictured centre) should take home this trophy, praising Chris for an “impressive breadth of reporting” and his firm ability to “demonstrate solid reporting on topics that are of interest to local people”. (Photo supplied on behalf of Headlinemoney Awards)

"The work taken into consideration by judges included my investigation into the Philips Trust scandal where hundreds of elderly building society customers had their life savings and properties put at risk and are now thankfully in the process of being compensated by the mutuals involved.

"I'm very lucky to work for a regional newspaper which has a dedicated business team and is able to look into complex issues such as that in depth and help those affected tell their stories and seek change."