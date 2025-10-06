Christmas jobs: Sainsbury’s and Argos to recruit 19,000 roles across the UK this Christmas

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New recruits are needed to stock shelves, serve on tills and deliver last-minute gifts to customers’ homes. The recruitment drive includes 17,000 roles at Sainsbury’s and 2,000 at Argos.

A spokesman said: “To support the team during the busy festive season, we’re providing free food during shifts and offering eligible colleagues a 10 per cent discount at Sainsbury’s and Argos, rising to 15 per cent every Friday and Saturday at Sainsbury’s, and on payday at Argos.”

Tracey Clements, Chief Retail, Logistics and Supply Chain Officer at Sainsbury’s, said: “Christmas is when customers count on us most and our colleagues play a vital role in making it truly special.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of new team members to help us deliver great-tasting festive products, unbeatable value and brilliant service across our stores, fulfilment centres and out on the road, delivering to customers in communities across the UK.

"Whether joining us for the first time or returning to share the festive spirit once again, we’re proud to grow our team for the most exciting time of the year.”