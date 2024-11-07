Save on the costs of an office Christmas party, without sacrificing the fun 🎄

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The office Christmas party is a chance for employees to unwind, celebrate and bond

But organising a holiday party can be costly, with expenses like the venue, catering and transport

Balancing contributions among employees and setting a clear budget is essential for keeping costs manageable

Choosing the right date can also help save significantly on venue and transportation expenses

The holiday season is fast approaching, and many businesses are gearing up for the office Christmas party - a much-anticipated event for employees to unwind, celebrate and bond.

But organising a Christmas party can be costly, especially when factoring in venue rentals, catering, transportation, and festive decorations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An office Christmas party should be a chance for employees to celebrate and unwind without the stress of overspending, and by balancing contributions, setting a clear budget and being strategic about timing and transportation, you can create a festive gathering without breaking the bank.

Here’s a guide on office Christmas party spending etiquette, including how much to contribute, tips to save and when to book for the best rates.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

How much should you contribute?

The contribution amount for an office Christmas party can vary significantly depending on company culture, the size of the team and budget flexibility.

In larger organisations or those with generous holiday budgets, the entire event may be covered by the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this case, employees usually aren’t expected to contribute, other than possibly bringing a small gift for a Secret Santa exchange or a donation to a group gift for a boss or office manager.

Smaller businesses or departments may cover the basics, like the venue and some appetisers, but ask employees to chip in for extras.

A good rule of thumb is to contribute what you’re comfortable with and agree on an amount collectively with colleagues if possible.

A suggested guideline is to keep contributions modest - between £10 to £30 per person, depending on the type of event and activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In cases where the party is entirely funded by employees, you might aim to keep contributions between £30 and £50 per person.

Be mindful of everyone's financial situation, especially during the holidays, when people may already have tight budgets. Gauge whether there’s a consensus on the cost and consider offering a range of contribution options if necessary.

How to save on office Christmas party costs

Even with employee or company contributions, expenses can add up, but there are plenty of strategies to cut costs without sacrificing festive fun.

Instead of booking a venue, consider hosting the party in the office. With some creative decorations and rearrangement, you can transform a conference room into a festive party space, cutting down on both venue and transportation costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of catering, hosting a ‘potluck’ can be an excellent way to share food responsibility among team members, and allows everyone to showcase their favourite holiday recipes and creates a warm, communal atmosphere.

If you go this route, make sure to organise a sign-up sheet so you get a mix of appetisers, main courses and desserts.

Alcohol can be a significant expense, so if you choose to serve drinks, consider limiting it to one or two pre-determined options, like wine or beer, rather than a full bar.

Alternatively, a BYOB (bring your own bottle) setup can work well for some office cultures (just make sure it aligns with the company’s HR policies...).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For décor, rather than investing heavily in party decorations, consider DIY options. Employees can bring in holiday decorations from home, or you can create simple paper snowflakes, garlands, or ornaments as a team. This approach not only cuts down costs but also adds a personal touch.

When is the cheapest time for venue and transport costs?

Timing is everything when it comes to securing a great deal on your office party, and choosing an optimal date is crucial for saving on expenses.

Venues and transportation services typically hike up their prices as Christmas approaches, so to avoid peak rates, consider scheduling your party in early December or even late November. You’ll also have better availability when the holiday rush hasn't fully kicked in.

The day you choose to host the party also makes a difference, with Fridays and Saturdays being prime days for holiday parties that come with premium pricing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Choosing a midweek day - like a Tuesday or Wednesday - can save significantly on venue and transportation costs. Midweek events are also often less crowded, meaning employees can enjoy a more relaxed, exclusive experience.

And the time of day is also important; evening events are more expensive because they coincide with peak demand hours for venues and transportation.

Hosting an afternoon lunch or early evening party can cut costs and avoid late-night surcharges for transportation, and can also be beneficial for employees who have family obligations in the evening.

How to save on transport costs?

Transportation is an often-overlooked expense, especially for parties held in external venues away from the office or usual workspace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For smaller teams, consider organising a carpool system. Alternatively, ride-sharing apps often offer group discounts or holiday promotions. If your team plans ahead, splitting the cost of a shared ride can be economical and convenient.

For larger teams, consider renting a shuttle or a minibus if the party is far from the office. Some venues offer transportation packages, which may be cheaper than hiring a third-party service. Reach out to venues early to see if this is an option.