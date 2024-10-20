Christmas shopping: Surprisingly small amount to save each week from now to build gifts and groceries revealed

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning ahead gives households time to put some savings aside from a few months’ pay packets and could also lessen the need to get into debt to make budgets stretch over December.

David Murray, a financial planning expert from abrdn, suggests: “Saving little and often each week will ensure that you have a pot ready come December.

“Weekly savings could feel more manageable than putting bigger amounts aside when you get paid too.”

Christmas shopping season will soon be upon us. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Murray adds: “As an example, if you could put away £20 each week for eight weeks leading up to Christmas, you’ll have £180 in your pocket. This could help with the festive grocery shop.

“Or, if you were able to save £30 a week, you’d reach £270 in the same time frame, giving you the budget to sort groceries and last-minute gifts.”

If putting money aside feels too much of a squeeze, Murray suggests reviewing your usual monthly spending to see if you could make a few cuts now.

“Even if it’s just for a few weeks in the run-up, it could make a big difference,” he says.

Thinking ahead also means there’s still time to have some delicate conversations about Christmas finances with loved ones.

Murray says: “Depending on the size of your Christmas party – whether that be friends, family, neighbours, colleagues – the list of people to get gifts for can feel endless.

“Having early conversations with friends and family about budgets, and putting spending boundaries in place, can ease any anxiety about gift affordability and ensure expectations are matched.

“It might feel daunting, but it is completely normal, and you might find that your loved ones are grateful to be open about Christmas costs.”

There’s also time to consider ways that you could potentially inject a bit more cash into your Christmas budget, perhaps by selling a few unwanted items.

eBay UK recently ditched fees for private sellers across its categories, except motor listings.

The website estimates there are 294 million unused items in homes across the UK and a resale potential of over £9 billion to be unlocked.

Half of households (50 per cent) value their unused items between £50 and £300 and nearly a quarter (24 per cent) are sitting on items worth over £500, according to the website, with commonly unused items including clothes, CDs and tech.

Murray adds: “You could also consider using survey websites which have financial incentives for giving your opinion too. If you have some time to spare, this is an easy way to see that bank balance go up.”

And as other people clear out their unwanted items, now could also be the perfect time to start looking online for Christmas bargains.

According to Gumtree, listings for Christmas decorations have already jumped.

Listings mentioning Christmas decorations lifted by more than a third (35 per cent) month-on-month in September. Some 54,000 listings were related to Christmas decorations.

Replies to Gumtree ads mentioning Christmas decorations surged by 154 per cent month-on-month in September – indicating some people have already been planning ahead.

If you’re planning to scour Gumtree for Christmas items, the website’s expert Hannah Rouch suggests looking in the morning to get the widest choice.

She says: “The highest number of listings go live between 9-11am on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so if you want the best selection of items, get searching early on the weekend.”

