Christmas tree farm and shop reopens after refurbishment and expansion

A Yorkshire Christmas tree farm and festive shop has opened for 2022 after expansion.

The refurbishment was the idea of Jamie Savile, whose family have owned the Methley estate since the 15th century.

The festive shop at Home Farm, Methley, which has been expanded and refurbished this year, enjoyed a successful Christmas last year, despite anti-Covid measures being in place.

Jamie Savile, whose family have owned the Methley estate since the 15th century, said: “This is the first Christmas since 2019 when we can operate normally and we are determined to make the most of it. Our popular shop is now full of splendid Christmas gifts and our undercover barns, bigger and better than ever, can now house up to 300 ready-to-buy Christmas trees.

“Choosing a tree from Methley, either from our barns or from our nine-acre Christmas tree field, is a much-loved tradition for many local families at Christmas time – and we always do our best to exceed expectations. This year, our lime-tree lined avenue will be lit up with twinkling Christmas lights, making the whole occasion very festive and special.

“Our farm manager planted the first tree in 1996 and now the farm has 20,000 trees being grown at any one time, so there is a wide range available from ultra-green potted 2ft-4ft trees to 12ft giants, from Nordman Firs, to Norway Spruce and Fraser Firs.”

Situated near Leeds, on the confluence of the Rivers Aire and Calder, the Methley Estate is part of Mexborough Estates owned by the Savile family.

The estate was once home to Methley Hall, which was built in 1588. Having been requisitioned by the army during both the First and Second World Wars, the hall also became subject to significant mining subsidence and extensive dry rot and was sadly demolished in the late 1950s.

Mexborough Estates grows Christmas trees in Hawnby, near Helmsley, as well as at Methley. The Hawnby trees are sold at Methley.

Mr Savile added: “In the past, people have said that they love coming to see us at Christmas because it is an authentic experience, as opposed to buying an anonymous tree in a supermarket.

