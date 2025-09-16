Churchills Estate Agents celebrates 40 years and gives back to the community

Churchills Estate Agents is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary this September, marking four decades of dedicated, family-run service in York, Easingwold, Boroughbridge, and the surrounding villages.

Since opening our doors on the 28 September 1985, founders Bob and Sheila Webb set out with a clear mission: to provide an honest, friendly, and professional service.

In 1987, their son Kevin Webb joined the company, ensuring the family ethos remained at the heart of the business. Today, Churchills has grown to a team of thirty staff across three offices, covering Sales, Lettings, Block Management, and Holiday Lets.

Last year, Ashley Mehr joined as a Director, supporting the smooth running of the business and leading the Lettings and Block Management teams. Kevin’s sons, Adam and Max, have also joined the team, continuing the family involvement.

(L-R) Jack, Abbi, Sheila (Director), Bob Webb (Founder), Kevin Webb (MD), Julie, Kerry, Rebecca, Ashley Mehr (Director, Head of Residential Lettings).

Despite the sales market settling after the post-Covid boom, Churchills’ philosophy of honest and realistic advice has helped clients make successful property sales and moves. Meanwhile, the rental market remains strong, and Churchills continues to foster positive relationships between landlords and tenants by offering fair pricing and quality homes.

To mark the milestone 40th anniversary, Churchills is giving back to the community that has supported them for four decades. They have partnered with over twenty local businesses near their offices to offer £40 vouchers to spend in independent shops, cafes, and restaurants surrounding their offices on Gillygate and Bishopthorpe Road in York, and Chapel Street in Easingwold.

Commenting on the anniversary, Kevin said: “We would like to sincerely thank the thousands of clients who have trusted us over the last 40 years to help them buy, sell, or rent their homes”

“Our commitment to quality service remains stronger than ever, and we look forward to continuing to support our clients and our local community for many more years to come.”