Cinema chain Vue to open new site at Yorkshire-based leisure hub
Vue will be located on the first floor of the centre and will take over the space occupied by the current cinema operator.
Jason Warren, centre director at Xscape Yorkshire, said, “As an epicentre of entertainment in Yorkshire, we want to ensure visitors can experience the ultimate family day out, and continue to enjoy the latest blockbusters and the best of British films.
“We’re really excited to welcome Vue to Xscape and offer visitors the very best – and the most comfortable - big screen entertainment. We can’t wait to announce the opening date and invite everyone to step inside and experience this new cinema venue.”
Vue currently has 92 cinemas throughout the UK and Ireland, with over 290 screens and 125,000 seats.
Details of when Vue Castleford will open at Xscape are yet to be confirmed.
