Cirata: Yorkshire tech firm cuts 100 jobs as workforce halved in wake of fraud scandal

Sheffield and California-based data migration specialist Cirata, which was previously called WANdisco, had a challenging 2023 after more than $100m of “false” sales bookings were uncovered in March that year by then CEO David Richards and chief financial officer Erik Miller.

An initial independent probe found issues to have been caused by an unnamed single senior sales employee. Mr Richards and Mr Miller left the company in the wake of the issue, while the value of its shares dropped by more than 90 per cent.

New figures released by Cirata state the company’s headcount dropped from 193 in the first quarter to 2023 to just 92 in the third quarter of this year.

Cirata boss Stephen Kelly says the business has been through 'trauma' with mass job cuts but is now on the right path

Stephen Kelly, who replaced Mr Richards as chief executive last year, said the company is now “on a path towards cash flow breakeven” having previously been spending at an “unsustainable” level.

He said: “That adjustment has involved more than halving the workforce, with all the trauma that entails.

"However, our colleagues are responding to that challenge by building and hardening a differentiated product and selling successfully into one of the most demanding environments in IT.”

Details of the cutbacks were included in a trading update to the London Stock Exchange which revealed Cirata has secured a $2m one-year contract with an unnamed ‘Top 3 US bank’ for the use of its Live Data Migrator technology as part of a partnership with IBM.

Mr Kelly said: “We look forward to shaping a long-term relationship with this top 3 US bank as they build out their data architecture in response to the rapidly changing AI and Machine Learning landscape.”

But Cirata also announced it is withdrawing its previously issued bookings guidance for the financial year.

A previous trading update in October had retained “achievable although demanding” bookings guidance of $13 to $15m for the financial year despite having only recorded $4.1m worth of bookings in the first nine months of 2024.

Mr Kelly said the position has now changed.

He said: “While today's announcement is a clear signal of our technology's capabilities and our own ability to build commercial trust, it is also a reminder that large contracts can make our business lumpy and that forecasting has indeed proved challenging.

"In parallel with the announcement of this new contract, Cirata withdraws its FY24 bookings guidance.

"This is mainly due to the LDM contract and one other contract being of a one-year rather than a multi-year term and the movement of pipeline opportunities and bookings expectations from Q4 FY24 to H1 FY25, which has caused a sufficiently wide variation to expected outcomes for bookings.

"Our focus continues to be on the long-term potential of our support for this top US bank, our partner IBM and our other customers.”