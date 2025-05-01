Circus PPC promotes team and celebrates client wins

By Stephanie Caldecott
Published 1st May 2025, 16:28 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 16:32 BST
(L-R: Tristan Parr, Enya Key, Chloe Tetmajeris, Ausrine Vaiciute)
Specialist PPC agency, Circus PPC, are having an exciting start to Q2 as they’ve made a number of promotions within their account management team, as well as winning three new clients.

Tristan Parr and Enya Key - both who joined the team just last year - have been promoted to PPC Analyst, whilst Chloe Tetmajeris and Ausrine Vaiciute have been promoted to Senior PPC Manager.

The agency has also seen recent success in client wins, welcoming Woods Furniture, Zen Shades, and Home Energy Save to their ever-growing client roster.

CEO, Rick Tobin, said: Recognition and reward is extremely important to us, and we always make sure we’re highlighting achievements publicly and celebrating how team members have progressed. These promotions are very well-deserved, and it’s great to see the team so invested in their own development and that of the agency!”

