City Fields Wakefield: Plan to build 80 more homes set for approval

Plans to build 80 more homes on land in Wakefield earmarked for major urban expansion have been recommended for approval.

The proposed scheme would be the third phase of development on council-owned land at City Fields.

Planning officers have recommended councillors give the go-ahead for the new homes to be built across seven hectares of grassland off Neil Fox Way, despite 24 objections.

The site is adjacent to Linton Road on the city’s Eastmoor estate.

Plans include building a range of of one to four-bedroom properties, 16 of which were described as “affordable homes.”

Wakefield Council plans to sell the site to a private developer to complete the project if the scheme is approved.

The council owns around 60 of 375 acres of land earmarked for development at City Fields.

A new suburb of around 2,500 homes is expected when the major expansion to the east of the city is completed.

Those opposed to the scheme raised concerns about the impact on wildlife habitats.

A report said: “Objectors have stated that there is a number of species that live within the proposed development area, including deer, fox, badger, hedgehogs, horses, all of whom live amongst the fields, grasses and undergrowth and that it is essential local biodiversity and wildlife is protected.”

Addressing the concerns, the report said the council’s ecologist “raises no objection in principle” to the development.

Councillors were recommended to attach a condition when granting approval to the scheme to make any developer be required to contribute £822,000 towards biodiversity net gain.

The sum would be part of a section 106 legal agreement which developers are required to pay when they build homes to help fund local infrastructure.

Other residents said there was a lack of key amenities in the area, such as school places, GPs and dentists, to cope with an increase in the local population.

Further concerns were also raised over an increase in traffic along Neil Fox Way and a potential flood risk to new homes.

Councillors were also been advised to request £392,000 to fund primary and secondary school places in the area and almost £99,000 to improve transport links, including a new bus service.

No comments were submitted to the local authority in favour of the scheme.

The report said the proposals complied by national planning policy.

It added: “The proposed development is considered to be acceptable in principle and, subject to the imposition of planning conditions, there are considered to be no technical reasons to withhold planning permission.

“In weighing together all relevant factors, the proposal is considered to constitute sustainable development.”