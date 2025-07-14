CityFibre secures £2.3bn financing deal to support growth

Broadband network firm CityFibre has struck a £2.3bn financing deal in a bid to shore up its finances and drive further growth.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 14th Jul 2025, 09:23 BST

The fibre broadband specialist, which is seeking to challenge BT’s Openreach, said the deal would include £500m in new funding from existing shareholders, such as Goldman Sachs and Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment fund Mubadala.

The group has also expanded its current debt facilities by £960m and agreed a further £800m “accordion” lending facility, which allows potential incremental increases in the debt.

It comes after CityFibre said there was a “material uncertainty” over its ability to continue without further funding in its accounts for 2023.

Broadband network firm CityFibre has struck a £2.3 billion financing deal in a bid to shore up its finances and drive further growth. ( Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

However, the company said it has reported its first “full year of profitability” over the past 12 months.

The group is expected to snap up smaller alternative networks, called altnets, with the fresh funding in order to consolidate its position in the market.

It comes amid pressure on independent firms from major players Openreach and Virgin Media O2, and high interest rates.

CityFibre is seeking significant growth this year after striking a major deal with Sky.

Greg Mesch, chief executive of CityFibre, said: “This round of financing will supercharge CityFibre’s next phase of growth as we consolidate the altnet sector, accelerate the pace of customer connections and unleash the full power of our market-leading network, for the benefit of all our partners, their customers and for the UK economy.”

