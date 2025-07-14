CityFibre secures £2.3bn financing deal to support growth

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fibre broadband specialist, which is seeking to challenge BT’s Openreach, said the deal would include £500m in new funding from existing shareholders, such as Goldman Sachs and Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment fund Mubadala.

The group has also expanded its current debt facilities by £960m and agreed a further £800m “accordion” lending facility, which allows potential incremental increases in the debt.

It comes after CityFibre said there was a “material uncertainty” over its ability to continue without further funding in its accounts for 2023.

Broadband network firm CityFibre has struck a £2.3 billion financing deal in a bid to shore up its finances and drive further growth. ( Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

However, the company said it has reported its first “full year of profitability” over the past 12 months.

The group is expected to snap up smaller alternative networks, called altnets, with the fresh funding in order to consolidate its position in the market.

It comes amid pressure on independent firms from major players Openreach and Virgin Media O2, and high interest rates.

CityFibre is seeking significant growth this year after striking a major deal with Sky.