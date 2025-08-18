Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cizzle Biotechnology, which is now listed on the London Stock Exchange, has developed a non-invasive blood test for early lung cancer detection, using its patented CIZ1B biomarker technology.

In a statement for investors, Cizzle said the company's North American licencing partner Cizzle Bio Inc has now entered into an agreement with a clinical diagnostics laboratory group to make the company's CIZ1B biomarker test available throughout the US in the near future.

The statement added: “Alongside this, BIO and the company have agreed to a revised regular payment schedule that will result in the remaining advance royalties due to the company being paid by the end of 2026, ahead of the previously agreed schedule, being end of April 2027.”

Cizzle Biotechnology PLC is a cancer diagnostics company, which was originally a spin-out from the University of York.

Cizzle Biotechnology was inspired by the work of Professor Dawn Coverley and her colleagues at the University of York who carried out research on a naturally occurring variant of the cell nuclear protein CIZ1. The CIZ1B biomarker is associated with the presence of early-stage cancer.

The company has developed CIZ1B into a non-invasive, cost-effective blood test to help in the early detection of lung cancer and has now entered commercial royalty-bearing arrangements to license its proprietary technology and into collaborations with centres of excellence in cancer care.

Cizzle Bio is a Texas-based biotechnology company which aims to revolutionise cancer diagnostics through biomarker-based blood tests, starting with early detection of lung and gastric cancers.

Allan Syms, Executive Chairman of Cizzle Biotechnology, said: "I am pleased to announce further progress being made by our partner BIO.

"Following the progress made by their pathfinder clinical laboratory, BIO's strategy has developed to more appropriately reflect the large market opportunity they are seeing for the company's CIZ1B biomarker test in North America.

"They have therefore realigned their accreditation and market launch plans to the new multi-site clinical laboratory to enable a much wider co-ordinated and comprehensive campaign to roll out the CIZ1B biomarker test in North America, to help detect early-stage lung cancer.

"This new agreement with a significantly larger multi-site clinical laboratory demonstrates how BIO intends to scale its operations throughout the USA.

"BIO's commitment to our strong partnership is also evident by the receipt of an early advance royalty payment which means the company has now received $525,000,’’ he added.

"We have since agreed to a more balanced payment schedule through to the end of 2026 which will see the remainder of the advance royalty fees being received by Cizzle Biotechnology earlier.

"I look forward to announcing further updates on BIO's commercial progress in North America and the company's strategy to make its CIZ1B biomarker test available globally in due course."

The new multi-site laboratory capability in the US is designed to ensure operational and quality systems can deliver expected reproducibility and sensitivity in a cost-effective and scalable version of the CIZ1B biomarker assay, Cizzle said.