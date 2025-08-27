Clare Wilson joins Ware & Kay as Family Law Solicitor

Ware & Kay Solicitors is pleased to announce the appointment of Clare Wilson as a Family Law Solicitor at its York office, further strengthening the firm’s expanding Family Law team.

Clare qualified as a solicitor in 2013 and has extensive experience in private family law, including divorce, financial remedy applications, civil partnership dissolutions, and property disagreements under TOLATA. She also advises on all areas of children law, such as living arrangements, specific issue orders, and special guardianships.

Clare is known for her practical, compassionate approach, providing clear, client-focused advice in complex situations.

Clare is a member of Resolution, the national organisation for family law professionals, promoting constructive dispute resolution.

Clare Wilson, Family Law Solicitor (left), Samantha Sinclair, Head of Family Law (right)

After a brief career in teaching, Clare returned to family law due to rediscovering her passion for helping people with their relationship breakdowns and family conflicts. She has now relocated to York where her legal career once began. She is looking forward to working with local clients again and contributing to the continued success of Ware & Kay’s respected family law practice.

Clare Wilson said: "I am delighted to join such a well-regarded, forward-thinking firm. Supporting families through challenging times is a role I value greatly, and I look forward to helping clients in York navigate their legal matters with empathy and clarity."

Samantha Sinclair, Head of the Family Law Department, added: "We are pleased to welcome Clare to our team. Her expertise in complex family matters and her calm, client-focused approach align perfectly with our values. Clare’s appointment enhances the high level of support we provide to clients in York and beyond."