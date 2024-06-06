Classic winning racehorse trainer Adrian Keatley’s plan to improve training yard

A Classic winning racehorse trainer has unveiled a plan to overhaul his racing yard to address logistical difficulties and safety concerns as well as remaining competitive.

Adrian Keatley, who scored 34 winners from 233 runners last season, earning more than £540,000 in prize money, has lodged a proposal with North Yorkshire Council to transform Wold House Stables, south of Norton.

The area has been associated with the training of thoroughbreds for more than 300 years and being home to more than 1,000 racehorses is the third largest training centre in the UK, after Newmarket and Lambourn.

Application papers lodged with the council said the Irish-raised trainer, who has about 50 horses in the business he launched a decade ago, aimed to further his vision to “train a boutique string of racehorses to the highest levels globally”.

Langton Lane, Norton, where Keatley Racing wants to overhaul its stables Picture: Google

The proposed development will include creating an exercise arena, alterations to the layout of the yard and parking areas, as well as new stable blocks, offices, storage building and wash bays and lead to five extra staff being taken on.

As access to the yard is shared by vehicles, horses, pedestrians and third parties, a new access is proposed onto Langton Road.

Keatley Racing says while its current yard consists of 20 stables, an office, feed room, tack room, canter circle, a horse swimming pool and paddocks, the facilities need upgrading and expanding for the business to continue to grow.

Due to lack of room, there are ten horses outsourced to another yard and the cost of outsourcing for the company is prohibitive, particularly as all costs are increasing with disproportionately high inflation.

The application states: “Presently, space and stables are rented elsewhere which brings about logistical difficulties, safety concerns related to movement of horses, inefficiencies and increased outgoings.

“It is a tremendous constraint on the future success of the business and its desirability to its customers.

“The proposed expansion of accommodation and facilities at the application site will address these concerns, and is critical to the forward plan for thebusiness.”

Keatley Racing has trained winners at the highest levels, including Irish Classic race success with a bay mare called Jet Setting and other group race victories.

However, the application states: “The business faces a number of constraints and threats, not least the recent pandemic and economic pressures globally.

“The existing business is extremely successful, building on the applicant’sexpertise and reputation, but must develop and adapt to changing markets and increased competition on order to survive and offer the best possible service to its clients and welfare of horses.

“The proposed development will ensure that the business can continue at the Wold House Stables site in Norton, and remain competitive in the market.”

The application concludes while the development would be seen from Langton Road, it would not be “prominent or obtrusive” and be a sufficient distance from the nearest home to ensure no resident is impacted by noise or increased disturbance.