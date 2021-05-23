Clay shooting ground reveals new clubhouse

Thimbleby Shooting Ground, located in a rural setting on the 3,000-acre Thimbleby Estate, offers self-caddied rounds, shooting lessons, simulated game days and corporate team building.
The new clubhouse adds a cafe, shop, gun room and meeting rooms, as well as sociable spaces for people to relax, all enclosed in a timber framed building.
Philip Thompson, Thimbleby Shooting Ground manager, said the expansion was a significant investment.
He added: “The clubhouse will ensure our visitors not only enjoy top-class clay shooting but also benefit from leisure facilities of the same high quality.”
