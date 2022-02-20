The future is very much uncertain, but wider market expectations have not ruled out that policy rates will climb above 2% within the year.

The current Russia-Ukraine tension could also keep inflation higher for longer as it may trigger a further rise in the Producer Price Index (PPI), which raises wholesale costs and will likely be passed onto consumers.

On 16th February, a Doncaster-based hydrogen energy business floated on the AIM market, managing to raise gross proceeds of £30.5m before expenses. Clean Power Hydrogen Group (CPH2) designs and manufactures hydrogen production units using intellectual property-protected Membrane-Free Electrolyser (MFE) technology and it says that it intends to help establish hydrogen as a viable alternative energy source in the future.

Markets are now likely to run with the idea that the BoE’s next interest rate rise in March will be a hike of 50 basis points, increasing bank rates to 1% by May

The money it has raised on the AIM market will support its growth plans in which its simple, safe, and sustainable commercial production of green hydrogen has a contracted orderbook of four megawatts (MW) for 2022 and it is in active discussions with customers for orders of more than 160MW.

With a market capitalisation of £119.4m, its AIM appearance will further strengthen the Group’s financial position and it will enable CPH2 to enhance its Doncaster manufacturing operation, making it bigger and better.

The company’s admission follows an over-subscribed placing by Cenkos Securities plc for 67.7m shares which will also assist in the rapid growth of CPH2’s MFE technology, in which its ambition is to become globally recognised.

