Clean Power Hydrogen set to supply new energy centre in Ireland

The green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company said it had entered into a new memorandum of understanding with Constant Energy, an Irish based energy developer.

Constant Energy was recently granted planning permission for the Killala Energy Hub, a proposed hydrogen and energy centre in County Mayo, Ireland.

CPH2 is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited.

Jon Duffy, CEO of Clean Power Hydrogen commented: “The signing of a memorandum of understanding between CPH2 and Constant Energy is a significant step forward in the commerciality phase of our membrane free technology.

“With confidence around both our technology and our ability to deliver operationally, this memorandum of understanding provides an exciting opportunity for the company as we look to provide the solution for efficient green hydrogen production across industry.

“We look forward to working with Constant Energy to progress our relationship and ultimately provide them with our membrane free technology solution for the Killala Energy Hub Project.”

Constant Energy’s site in Ireland will aim to link wind and solar energy production in the vicinity to Constant Energy’s site for the production of green hydrogen, utilising CPH2’s technology.

The produced hydrogen is intended to be utilised in a gas peaking plant, for export to the surrounding gas grid, as well as for a hydrogen filling station servicing fuel cell electric vehicles.

Partick Hynes - director at Constant Energy Limited, Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be working with CPH2.

“We have been watching their development and believe that their MFE technology is a game changer for the renewable industry here in Ireland as we look to capture curtailed renewable energy and offer grid balancing through the Killala Energy Hub.”

The parties will now proceed to negotiate the terms of a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement which it is intended will see Constant Energy purchase an initial five Membrane-Free Electrolyser units from CPH2, set to be operational in 2027 to 2028.

The memorandum of understanding will also facilitate discussions for Constant Energy to secure up to 200 MW of capacity at the County Mayo site over the next 10 years.

Last month, Clean Power Hydrogen announced its results for the year ending 31 December 2024.