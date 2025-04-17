Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm has signed a contract with Cheshire-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycler, Enviroo. The agreement will see Clearpoint support the supply of material to Enviroo’s, waste plastics recycling plant at Ellesmere Port.

Clearpoint will deliver 35,000 tonnes of PET material each year when the facility opens in 2027, which will convert PET waste into certified food-grade recycled PET, which can be used in food and drink packaging.

Mark Garrett, managing director at Clearpoint Recycling, said, “We are delighted to be supplying one of the UK’s largest and most innovative plastic recycling plants.

Left to right: Hariette Shave, head of commercial, Mark Garrett, managing director, Sarah Sanpher-McDowell, operations director, from Clearpoint Recycling

“It’s a very exciting time for us as an independent company – this new deal allows us to create new jobs within commercial and operational functions in a fast-moving sector.