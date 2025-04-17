Clearpoint Recycling: Yorkshire firm secures ‘landmark’ contract to supply recycling plant
The firm has signed a contract with Cheshire-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycler, Enviroo. The agreement will see Clearpoint support the supply of material to Enviroo’s, waste plastics recycling plant at Ellesmere Port.
Clearpoint will deliver 35,000 tonnes of PET material each year when the facility opens in 2027, which will convert PET waste into certified food-grade recycled PET, which can be used in food and drink packaging.
Mark Garrett, managing director at Clearpoint Recycling, said, “We are delighted to be supplying one of the UK’s largest and most innovative plastic recycling plants.
“It’s a very exciting time for us as an independent company – this new deal allows us to create new jobs within commercial and operational functions in a fast-moving sector.
“With our launch into Lithuania earlier this year, we have big ambitions and we look forward to continuing our growth journey.”
