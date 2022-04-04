Cleckheaton-based commercial finance consultancy ABL Business to create jobs

The Cleckheaton-based company recently opened regional offices in the North East and South West of England and aims to open a further 12 locations across the UK in the next three years.

Alex Beardsley, joint managing director at ABL Business, said: “As an intermediary, our 360-degree view of the complex commercial funding market is increasingly popular with businesses, and their advisors, looking for independent advice to structure and secure the best possible finance package.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The funding is out there for UK businesses looking to grow, but they and their advisors no longer know where to go to get independent, unaffiliated support to ensure they access the best deal.

Andy Redman and Alex Beardsley, joint managing directors at ABL Business.

“Add to this the fact that commercial lending is going to be more difficult to secure because of the pandemic – plus the lack of ability for businesses to access to bank managers unless they have a turnover of plus £5m or they are a prime customer - means the need for independent commercial finance advice is greater than ever.”

She added: “This represents a huge growth opportunity for ABL Business as we are uniquely positioned to help.

“We have a proven business model that works, and we are now actively recruiting for finance consultants, senior finance consultants and regional managing directors to help shape the future of the company.”

In February, the firm announced that former Handelsbanken UK chief operating officer, Andy Copsey, had joined its board as non-executive director to help advise on and deliver its growth plans.

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you