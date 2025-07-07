Click It Flooring in design collaboration with Batley Multi Academy Trust

Click It Flooring has rolled out a brand-new project for learners at the Batley Multi Academy Trust.

The aim of the exciting project is to give students a practical, hands-on look at what working within the laminate, wood and vinyl flooring profession is like through a live design project consisting of research, sustainability, design, social media along helping students craft business acumen and entrepreneurial skills.

Shafiq Loonat of Click It Flooring, one of the biggest flooring retail and manufacturing outlets in the U.K, will help mentor students along with also helping judge entries from learners who will be vying for first place in the competition.

Shafiq said: “Our social responsibility programme is of paramount importance to us. As a national retailer and manufacturer, we are proud of our Yorkshire roots. Our values and history has a great deal of synergy with the Batley Multi Academy Trust and we are excited to not only give back to our community, but also help nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs and professionals, allowing them to think outside of the box and gain a plethora of skills.”

"Through this initiative, we’re providing students with hands-on learning, mentorship and real-world career insights to help them stay engaged in education and build a brighter future.”

Despite Click It Flooring’s rapidly increasing international growth, with customers across the UK, Australia, Dubai and Panama, the company’s products stay true to the spirit of the industrial nature of Batley; whilst being pioneers of individualism, allowing their discerning clientele to create the most chic products.

Shafiq also emphasised the importance of the sustainability aspect of the project. Learners will be expected to highlight how Sustainability has shaped the Click It Flooring design and manufacture products, and will be encouraged to “design a place that celebrates the exuberance of passion, a place of opulent beauty, which typically distils nuance, hue and pigment variation.”

“Standing for individuality, innovation and design, Click It Flooring was created to challenge convention and redefine ideals, tailoring luxury bespoke flooring for individuals who do not submit to a life of monotonous uniformity, instead choosing sustainable flooring over mass manufactured products, with each design set to be an extension of the home owner’s personality.

“This is not your typical flooring; they are objects of fashion, akin to an ornate inner lining of a finely tailored suit; only the owner has knowledge of the lavishness within and can quietly enjoy owning something truly special.

“The marketing will also be imperative, it will be interesting to see any potential social media support alongside the designs such as how to fit any flooring, how to measure up, the benefits of getting a product from Click It Flooring and more. The winning entry or entries will be manufactured, so I envisage that it will be a very competitive project.”

Sam Vickers, C.E.O at the Batley Multi Academy Trust, added: “The boys will have to take time out in the summer holidays to find out about sustainability, why it is central to what Click It Flooring do, creativity, logical thinking, and problem solving and communication skills in a variety of ways.

“However, the fact that an international manufacturer, retailer and exporter, in the form of Click It Flooring has sought out the Batley Multi Academy Trust, due to our connections to the business fraternity, and the passion of our learners, is a testament to the or values which align greatly with businesses not just in the local area, but also nationally and also internationally.

Nial Sherrard of the Batley Multi Academy Trust and Shafiq Loonat of Click It Flooring

“This will test entrepreneurial skills along with marketing and research and development. They will have to show a great deal of tenacity and aspiration to tackle the project presented to them.”

Senior Click It Flooring Managers, Head Teachers, members of the Batley Multi Academy Trust and industry professionals will judge the submissions and pick the winning entry/entries.

Based in Bradford Road, Batley, Click It Flooring is one of the UK’s leading retailers, showcasing thousands of products, including bestselling sustainable wood, vinyl and laminate flooring.