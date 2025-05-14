Climb25 launches in Leeds with global investors and ex-Microsoft CTO to spotlight regional innovation
Now in its third year and titled Climb25, the unique event has cemented its reputation as one of the UK’s most inclusive platforms for regional business growth. Intentionally hosted in a city that reflects the North’s dynamic economic potential and broad talent, the two-day festival convenes startups and businesses of all sizes, investors, and policymakers from across the UK and overseas. This year’s event is expected to draw over 4,000 attendees from various sectors.
ClimbUK was created to support founders and investors working to build a more balanced and inclusive economy. While investment events often concentrate in the South of England – particularly in London – ClimbUK brings global attention to overlooked regions in a movement designed to fuel and propel stories of entrepreneurship and innovation, and facilitate connections for growth.
Confirmed investors attending in 2025 include deep tech entrepreneur-led venture capitalist Sure Valley Ventures, consumer tech-focused Eka Ventures, Channel 4 Ventures, and Puma Growth Partners, with more to be announced in the coming weeks. Over 400 certified investors are expected to take part, alongside delegations from the US, Baltics, Asia and the Middle East. Last year’s event welcomed representatives from over 150 international businesses.
Founders attending ClimbUK aren’t just pitching for funding – they’re building partnerships, accessing new markets, connecting to further personal growth, and learning from peers. Previous attendees include Autonomo and Netzoo, which went on to secure six- and seven-figure funding rounds after the event.
Additional speakers for 2025 include Zoe Webster – named among the UK’s top 10 figures in AI – and global sustainability investor Cliff Prior. They join a diverse lineup spanning founders, funders and policymakers. The event boasts over 30 stage sessions, 60 roundtables and masterclasses, six mixers for structured and relaxed networking, as well as celebrating the ClimbUK Awards, making use of the vibrant Leeds Dock area.
Gordon Bateman, founder of ClimbUK and InvestorLadder, said: “ClimbUK is more than an event – it’s a movement. People come here not just to listen, but to participate. You’ll find students alongside global CEOs, scientists alongside policymakers, all collaborating in an atmosphere that’s energising, diverse and genuinely inclusive. Leeds is the perfect home – a city that represents everything exciting about the North’s future.”
ClimbUK’s growth has mirrored wider momentum across the North. More than 1,500 UK businesses have taken part since 2023, with many going on to secure funding, expand internationally, or sign major contracts.
The event is supported by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, with additional backing from regional leaders across Lancashire, Greater Manchester, and beyond. US government officials – including representatives from California and Georgia – will also attend to explore UK investment partnerships.
Further details on this year’s full programme, investor partners, and keynote sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.