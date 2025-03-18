Close Brothers swings to loss after £165m motor finance hit

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shares in the company slumped by 14 per cent in Tuesday morning trading after it posted a statutory pre-tax loss of £103.8 million for the six months to January 31, against profits of £87 million a year ago.

It came after Close Brothers last month put by the provision to cover possible legal and compensation costs following recent developments in the car loans commission affair.

The firm added on Tuesday that half-year results were also impacted by £8.4 million for complaints handling and other operational and legal costs linked to motor finance commissions.

Close Brothers has revealed it swung to a loss after setting aside £165 million in provisions for the motor finance commission scandal. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

It warned that it would see a higher-than-expected hit of around £22 million for these additional costs linked to the motor finance scandal over the full-year, due to the financial impact of Supreme Court appeals.

Chief executive Mike Morgan, who took on the top job at Close Brothers in January, said: “Despite the short-term impact of the motor finance commissions uncertainty on our financial performance, our core banking model remains resilient.

“We continue to deliver a robust underlying profit in our banking business.”

Close Brothers is at the centre of a looming crisis facing the motor finance industry, with major lenders in the sector on the hook for potentially billions of pounds’ worth of compensation for motor finance deals with hidden commission payments.

The Court of Appeal in London ruled last October that it was unlawful for car dealers to receive commission on motor finance from lenders without a customer’s informed consent.

The court decision opened the door for a potential fresh wave of complaints from consumers who think they may have been mis-sold car finance in previous years.

Close Brothers disagrees with the ruling and has said it intends to appeal in the Supreme Court.

But the firm has been slashing costs and boosting its capital strength ahead of a possible big compensation bill and last September agreed to sell its wealth management division for about £200 million.