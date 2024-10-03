Due to unprecedented demand, the closing date for The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards 2024 has been extended to Tuesday October 8.

The awards celebrate the dynamic enterprises which make Yorkshire the best place in Britain to do business. Entries are welcome from businesses of all sizes and across all sectors.

Judges have been confirmed for the event, which is expected to attract an audience of 400 people. The same team of judges who assessed the 2023 awards have agreed to come back this year. They include David Kerfoot CBE, a Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire and one of the region’s best-known business people who founded The Kerfoot Group with wife Elizabeth in 1980. Sharon Watson MBE, Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire and CEO and Principal of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds is also on the panel.

Peter Kavanagh, CEO and Founder of Harmony Energy and Investment Director of Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, has also agreed to return as a judge for the event.

The fourth judge is Dr Sophie Dale-Black, a former British Business Bank Midlands and North director who is now a consultant and non-executive director focused on the success of science and innovation led businesses across the UK. The awards will be hosted once again by Look North presenter Amy Garcia and will be held at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on the night of November 21.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Openreach and Sovereign Health Care, as well as Leigh Day, Bygone Classics and Cut & Craft, while this year’s charity partner is Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Sovereign Health Care’s Chief Executive, Neil McCallum, is judging the Employee Health & Wellbeing Award.

An honour named after the inspirational Rob Burrow is among the categories this year. The Rob Burrow Outstanding Contribution to Charity Award will celebrate the local company or individual which has done the most to help a good cause in the past year.

Mr Burrow died earlier this year at the age of 41 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease, during which he helped raise millions of pounds for charity.