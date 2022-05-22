The additional workspace at the coworking space – adjacent to the railway station – increases Vapour’s network across the UK. The firm’s headquarters are in Huddersfield and satellite bases in Glasgow, London and Lancashire.

Vapour has also added two new faces to its engineering team. Cloud voice UC engineer Graeme McCabe has joined Vapour and will install, troubleshoot and manage all changes on the firm’s platforms in his new role.

Jordan Stephenson has joined as senior cloud and network engineer.

Tim Mercer, CEO of Vapour, said: “This is a promising time for the company as we scale to meet the demands of our customers and the ever-growing cloud market."

“Our new hires Graeme and Jordan will be a huge asset to our technical team, and I welcome them onboard.

“Announcing our new workspace at Platform is also a proud moment for me as we’ll share the building with some of the region’s most innovative tech companies.