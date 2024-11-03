Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acquisition was finalised on Friday following a shareholder vote by CloudCoCo, securing formal approval for the transaction.

Aspire said the acquisition would bring over £10m in additional revenue and approximately 300 new customers to the company, adding that the move marks a “strategic advancement” in its plan to expand its UK presence.

Chris Fraser, Aspire CEO and founder, said: “While CloudCoCo has undergone a period of structural transition, what truly stood out to us was its strong relationships with its high-quality customer base and the expertise within its team.

"These strengths align perfectly with our commitment to delivering technology like no other. This acquisition not only broadens our reach but also enhances our ability to offer responsive, innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. The CloudCoCo team will be an important part of Aspire’s next chapter, and together, we’re ready to make an even greater impact across key UK regions.”

The move comes after Aspire aquired Cloud Cover IT in January, a move which expanded its footprint into Scotland.

Darren Weston, group operations director at CloudCoCo Limited, added, “Joining Aspire represents an exciting new phase for CloudCoCo.

"We look forward to working closely with Chris and the team to expand our reach, deliver added value, and provide a wider range of innovative solutions. Aspire’s commitment to excellence aligns well with our own, it’s a powerful collaboration with a trusted UK technology provider that shares our values and goals.”

Aspire recently invested £1.7m in its established technology stack.

In its most recent annual results, covering the year ending February 29, Aspire saw a 23.6 per cent rise in revenue, bringing its total to just under £40m.

The firm also saw a five per cent increase in headcount, jumping from 238 employees to 250, and expanded its customer base from 1,700 to 1,900 clients.

The company said its growth was primarily driven by organic expansion, as well as the onboarding of new customers. Aspire also posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of £5.6m.

Mr Fraser described the company’s performance in the year as “robust”.

The firm said its growth in the period was also bolstered by a “significant minority investment” from private equity firm LDC in March 2022, valuing the company at £85m.