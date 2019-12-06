Clugston Group enters administration with the loss of 150 jobs

Clugston Group entered into administration with the loss of 150 jobs following losses on a number of large and complex energy from waste contracts accentuated by the insolvency of a key subcontractor.

Operating from over 25 sites primarily across the North and Midlands, the business has companies involved in construction, civil engineering, logistics, property development and facilities management.

James Clark and Howard Smith from KPMG’s restructuring practice were appointed joint administrators to Clugston Group and Clugston Construction. In addition James Clark and Chris Pole from KPMG’s restructuring practice were appointed joint administrators to Clugston Services.

In a statement, the administrators said: "Despite negotiations with key stakeholders to resolve issues caused by the losses, mounting pressures on the business have caused the directors to seek the appointment of administrators.

"Regrettably, 150 of the companies’ 412 employees have been made redundant.

"The joint administrators will continue to trade certain divisions and are seeking to sell valuable contracts, with 262 members of staff retained to assist with this. Any interested parties should get in touch with KPMG as soon as possible."

Mr Clark said: “The directors of the business have worked tirelessly trying to rescue the group and have pursued discussions with a key stakeholder about a potential rescue deal. Unfortunately, it has not been possible to obtain the funding required, and as a result, the directors concluded they needed to appoint administrators to protect the value of business.

“Our focus over the coming days will be to seek buyers for the contracts and divisions, and to liaise with those employees who have been made redundant, ensuring they are provided with the support and information they need to claim their statutory entitlements from the Redundancy Payments Office.”

Clugston Distribution Services and Clugston Estates are not affected by the move and are continuing to trade under the control of their directors.

Tim Doggett, director of Clugston Distribution Services, said: “Despite the unfortunate news regarding parts of the wider group, Clugston Distribution Services Limited continues to trade as normal.

"We are a standalone entity and will continue deliveries as scheduled. We are working closely with various stakeholders to ensure continuity of supply and we thank our suppliers, customers and of course our employees for their continued support.”