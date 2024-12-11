CMA launches probe into potential bid rigging cartel for school roofing contracts worth millions

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Competition and Markets Authority says it has “reason to suspect that several companies providing roofing and construction services – including building contractors and technical advisors – illegally colluded to rig bids to secure contracts funded through the government’s Condition Improvement Fund.”

The department said it has “particular concerns in relation to roofing contracts”.

Around £450m has been made available for the fund in this financial year alone, with the money used to support improvement projects at hundreds of schools and colleges across the country.

Juliette Enser is Executive Director of Competition Enforcement at the CMA

The CMA said unannounced inspections have been carried out at several business premises, to gather evidence. Details of locations for the inspections have not been confirmed.

The CMA has said the information gathering part of its investigation is expected to last until May.

Juliette Enser, Executive Director of Competition Enforcement at the CMA, said: “This fund is incredibly important and ensures that essential building improvements can be made to schools throughout England, meaning students are learning in safe and suitable environments.

“While no assumptions should be made that competition law has been broken at this early stage, we will be investigating this issue thoroughly.

"We will now be making enquiries and assessing the evidence to see whether or not bid rigging has taken place – and what further action may be needed.”

CIF money is awarded annually by the Department for Education (DfE) and can involve significant sums of money.

Funds are primarily awarded to schools with buildings in poor condition, to ensure educational buildings are safe and remain in good working order – this includes funding projects that address health and safety issues and building compliance.

A spokesperson added: “The purpose of the recent inspections is to gather any relevant evidence, including physical or digital documents, to assist the CMA in its enquiries.

"The CMA has also worked closely with the DfE throughout its investigation.”

Last year the CMA issued fines totalling almost £60 million to firms involved in rigging both public and private sector bids.

The CMA’s investigation comes in advance of a new debarment regime, which is expected to come into force in February 2025.

It means that any businesses which break competition law could also be banned from bidding on public contracts in the future.